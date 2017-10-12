Rose McGowan's Twitter has been suspended after apparently violating the rules. The Charmed alum shared a screenshot of her Twitter notice on her Instagram account.

"What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules, so we've temporarily limited some of your account features," the message read. "Your account will be restored to full functionality in: 12 hours and O minutes."

McGowan, 44, captioned: "TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY." There are no details on what exactly led to McGowan's suspension.

The suspension follows McGowan's statements against Harvey Weinstein and the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him. McGowan has also been applauding those women who have shared their alleged experiences.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

As previously reported, several women have stepped forward in the wake of the Hollywood bombshell, including Ashley Judd, Asia Agento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.

McGowan has also been outspoken about Ben Affleck. After the Oscar winner condemned Weinstein, 65, the actress tweeted: "Ben Affleck f—k you."

"You want to play let's play #ROSEARMY," she continued on Tuesday, October 10. "@benaffleck 'GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT' you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie." Affleck's rep previously did not respond to a request for comment about McGowan's comments.

Amid the ongoing scandal, Weinstein has been fired from his company and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!