What will Trump say about this one? Rosie O’Donnell changed her Twitter profile photo to an image of her face Photoshopped onto the body of President Donald Trump’s controversial advisor Steve Bannon on Thursday, February 9.

The comedian, who has been embroiled in a long-running public feud with Trump, has made no secret of the fact she’s open to playing Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

It’s not clear whether O’Donnell is hinting that she'll be making an appearance on SNL to play the White House advisor, or if she’s still campaigning for the job with her amazing new Twitter profile pic.

On Monday, February 6, the former The View host responded to fan suggestions that she should spoof Bannon on the comedy sketch show after Melissa McCarthy nailed a hilarious impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

O’Donnell, 54, wrote, “i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready,” and later added: “available - if called i will serve !!!”



Her comments came after Politico reported on Monday, February 6, that Trump, 70, was upset Spicer had been played by a woman. The Ghostbusters star’s impression "did not go over well internally" at the White House, and sources said the sketch "was most problematic in the president's eyes" because Spicer was played by a woman rather than a man.



Trump has been an outspoken critic of the long-running NBC show, and has tweeted his disapproval of Alec Baldwin’s impression of the real estate mogul. Baldwin returns to host the show for the 17th time on Saturday, February 11.

