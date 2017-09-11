Even A-listers have regrets. In a new interview in the October issue of The Red Bulletin, Ryan Gosling revealed he wishes he continued taking ballet lessons growing up.



“I had been training [in ballet], but never got to the point where I was comfortable with it,” Gosling, 36, explained. “It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but thought it was too girly. So I didn’t spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life.”



But maybe it’s not too late. During a 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gosling admitted he still takes classes occasionally as an adult. “I take like a class, like a public class,” he explained. “I’m terrible. Everyone is good except for me … I’m so bad at it and unflexible that they have to bring out a special barre when we do the barre work part of the class.”



The actor has two daughters, Esmeralda, who turns 3 on September 12, and Amada, 16 months, with Eva Mendes, and also opened up about fatherhood. “First of all, I’m a father. That changes you in every way—for the better. It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” the La La Land star shared. “Also, I have a dog that I’ve owned since I was 18 or 19, and he’s been on every film set with me and been around since my life became something completely different. It’s hard for me to imagine my life without him. To be honest, I’m not sure he is a dog. When I got him from the pound, the people there told me he wouldn’t weigh more than 20 pounds, but he’s grown to 85 pounds. He feels more like the dragon from The Never Ending Story to me.”



Check out the full interview in the October issue of The Red Bulletin on newsstands on September 19.



