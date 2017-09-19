Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has accused him of domestic violence after an alleged altercation, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

As first reported by The Blast, the LAPD issued an emergency protective order against the Shooter actor, 43, after the Playboy model, 21, claimed to authorities that she and the star got into an argument on July 4. The EPO was served to Phillippe just two days after the alleged incident, and orders him to stay 100 yards away from Hewitt, who has since filed a $1 million lawsuit against him.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Hewitt claimed that Phillippe "grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could." She alleged that Phillippe then "repeatedly grabbed, struck her, cornered her, kicked her and aggressively pushed her to the ground." Hewitt also claimed that the actor tried to contact her after the alleged altercation, adding that she feared he would "cause her additional injury."

However, a source close to Phillippe tells Us that Hewitt showed up to the actor's home uninvited a few days after he broke up with her and refused to leave. She claimed she fell and injured herself as she left the premises.

It is unclear when and for how long the exes dated, though they were spotted having lunch together in Beverly Hills in late May. Prior to his romance with Hewitt, the Cruel Intentions actor was engaged to Paulina Slagter, a twentysomething student at Stanford Law School. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2016 that the couple had split after nearly five years together.

Phillippe was married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. They share daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 13. He is also the father of daughter Kai, 6, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.



