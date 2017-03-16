Ryan Reynolds may have gotten himself in hot water. The Deadpool actor admitted that his Life costar Jake Gyllenhaal may be a better cook than his wife, Blake Lively. See what he said in the video above.



“My wife is very good at cooking, and Jake might just be a little bit better,” Reynolds, 40, said on Good Morning America on Thursday, March 16. "He can throw down. It gets very competitive.”

GMA host Michael Strahan pointed out that the Gossip Girl alum, 29, probably wouldn't be happy with his comments. “I’m moving out at the end of the month. I’m actually moving out right now, under this desk,” Reynolds quipped. “I’m already making plans.”

The Green Lantern star opened up about his close friendship with Gyllenhaal after they filmed the sci-fi thriller together. "I’ve probably done almost 50 movies in 24 years, and every time you work with people, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna hang out with this guy all the time.’ And you never see them again.”

With Gyllenhaal, it’s a different story. “I think he’s easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time, he’s one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met,” he said. "We’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other. I live up in the 'burbs.”

The Canadian hunk lives in Bedford, New York, with Lively and their daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 5 months. Reynolds also joked about the nightmare of traveling with his two little ones.

"I’ve always had empathy for parents, especially during flying and that sort of thing,” he told the morning show hosts. "Before I had kids, I was always like, ‘God, that’s hard.’ You can see [the parents] sweating, and they’re nervous because their kids are yelling, and everyone’s mad at them."

He would do almost anything to avoid the situation. "I’m the same way. I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” he said. "At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, and you’re just like, 'Please, can we land in a farmer’s field?' ”

