Finishing each others’ sentences. Life costars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal’s bromance hit an all-time high in a hilarious new video published on Wednesday, March 22.

As part of their “autocomplete interview” for Wired magazine, the Hollywood hunks presented each other with the most commonly Googled questions about themselves on the web.



“Does Ryan Reynolds have tattoos?” Gyllenhaal, 36, kicked off the segment. “Wow, that’s interesting,” Reynolds, 40, responded in faux wonderment. “Huh. I wonder. All right, next question.”

WIRED

Gyllenhaal’s second question was met with only slightly more seriousness. “Does Ryan Reynolds know martial arts?” he asked, to which the Deadpool star replied, “Yes, I do. Yes, I do. If you’ve seen some of my films you’ll notice I’m highly skilled in certain martial arts.”

But the pair’s mutual man crushes didn’t end there. After reading out a question about whether or not Reynolds wears glasses, Gyllenhaal immediately took it upon himself to slam Reynold’s answer — for good reason.

“They’re fake! They’re totally fake,” he said. “Those are just to make him look totally handsome and smart.”

On the contrary, when it was Reynolds’ turn to ask Gyllenhaal a few questions, he downplayed his own success and smarts. When Reynolds seemed genuinely surprised to learn that his Life costar had attended a university (Columbia University, to be exact), the Southpaw actor didn’t blink twice.

“I come across as somebody who probably is not that sharp,” he conceded. Quipped Reynolds, “I figured you went to at least an online university.”

Watch the hilarious video above and see the bromance play out onscreen.

