Ryan Reynolds Looks Somber on ‘Deadpool 2’ Set After Stuntwoman’s Death

Ryan Reynolds looked somber as he returned to the set of Deadpool 2 on Wednesday, August 16, just 48 hours after the death of stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris.

The film’s star, 40, was seen looking serious as he arrived to the set of the Marvel sequel. Reynolds, who was wearing his costume and sunglasses, was spotted talking with the movie’s director, David Leitch, and shooting a scene on the top of a flipped truck in downtown Vancouver.



Reynolds also led the cast and crew in a moment of silence for Harris, according to TMZ. The group bowed their heads and took off their hats while remembering the professional motorcycle racer.

As previously reported, Harris was killed in an on-set accident while performing a stunt on Monday, August 14. She was driving a motorcycle when she flew up in the air and crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio at Shaw Tour. Vancouver police confirmed the death on Twitter.



According to Deadline, Harris, who was the first African-American female road racer, was performing the action sequence as the character Domino, who is played by Zazie Beetz. She had successfully completed the stunt several times prior to the accident, but she was not wearing a helmet when she crashed.

Reynolds spoke out about the incident on Twitter hours later. “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world."

20th Century Fox also released a statement to Us Weekly following the tragedy: "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

