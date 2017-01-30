Not holding back! Mahershala Ali, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more presenters and nominees took aim at Donald Trump’s travel ban during the 2017 SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29. But their impassioned speeches were just a few of the most talked-about moments — watch the video above to relive all the highlights!

1. Stars Get Political

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT; Kevork Djansezian/WireImage.com

Ashton Kutcher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the cast of Orange Is the New Black and a handful of other presenters and winners slammed the 45th President of the United States’ recent immigration order. Kutcher, 38, kicked off the evening’s theme of speaking out with his opening remarks. “Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home. And everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said to an energetic crowd. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.”



2. Mahershala Ali Delivers a Moving Speech on Persecution and Acceptance

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The actor, 42, went viral after delivering a moving speech while accepting the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Moonlight. Ali, who is Muslim, told the crowd what he learned from working on the Oscar-nominated movie: “You see what happens when you persecute people, and they fold into themselves … What I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan, was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him he mattered, that he was OK. And accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.” Ali also shared his relationship with his mother. “My mother is an ordained minister. I’m a Muslim. She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago,” he recalled. “You put things to the side and I’m able to see her and she’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. And that stuff is minutiae. It’s not that important.”



3. Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin Provide Some Much-Needed Humor

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To the rescue! Dolly Parton lightened the mood when she presented her 9 to 5 costar and close friend Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award. “I almost didn’t get in. They were holding me backstage, kept wanting to see my IDs. At least I think that’s what he asked to see. It was something with IDs, maybe double Ds,” the country star joked. “Well, I’m glad to get that off my chest.”



Tomlin was equally hilarious. While accepting her award, the Flirting With Disaster star jokingly offered advice to her younger peers and aspiring actors. “Along with telling them to wear sunscreen, I suggest a few other things I think you may find helpful," she quipped. "Don't leave your house when you're drunk. If you're already out, you must learn to tell when you've had too much to drink. Listen to your friends. When they stop talking to you and start talking about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse?’”

4. Stranger Things Wins Big — and Winona Ryder Can’t Contain Herself

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and couldn’t have been more excited. While star David Harbour delivered an impassioned speech “fighting for the disenfranchised” viewers were focused on Winona Ryder’s ever-changing facial expressions. The actress showed a whole range of emotions, from joy to shock to confusion.

5. Meryl Streep Helps Ryan Gosling Fix His Bow Tie

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT

Although the moment wasn’t caught on TV, we had to point out this precious true Hollywood moment between Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling. During the ceremony, the Florence Foster Jenkins star was photographed helping the La La Land actor his his crooked bow tie. Cue the swoons!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



