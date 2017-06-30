Ben Gabbe/WireImage

Could they be any cuter? Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband, Aaron Taylor- Johnson, gushed to Us Weekly about their admiration for each other and their love for their children while attending the Cinema Society Netflix screening of Gypsy in NYC on Thursday, June 29.

The pair met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2009. Aaron, then 19, was cast as the young John Lennon in the film and Sam, then 42, was his director.

“She’s a visionary and an artist, and so she can have such high concepts and ideas and naturally as an optimistic person. There’s very cynical people in the world, and it’s easy to be in that position and Sam can overcome the rise to that and overcome that,” Aaron, 27 said of his 50-year-old wife who directed several episodes of Gypsy. There are ideas where people think, ‘Oh, that’s not possible,’and in her mind, it’s just like, ‘Oh, that’s the way you feel about it but I’ll still somehow figure out a way and that’s why she is who she is and that’s why she’s very good at it.’”

Mega

When asked if the talented couple has future plans to work together, the duo revealed to Us: “Yeah, I actually can’t wait. It’s a crazy thing. I’m going to work every day and thinking I’m leaving the best actor at home,” Sam said.

Aaron chimed in,“Yeah absolutely! There’s something we’ve been putting together this year and hopefully we’ll shoot it next year. And we’ve pushed everything aside in order to do it cause we care about it and we’re passionate about it. We absolutely want to work together.”

The artistic couple share two children: Wylda, 6, and Romy, 5. Sam has two children from a previous marriage, Angelica, 20, and Jessie, 12.

Despite Sam’s hectic shooting scheduled, the couple makes sure their little ones are taken care of. “Well, when she was here shooting, I was looking after the kids,”Aaron revealed. Turning to his wife, he added,“There’s nothing more empowering than being your husband and supporting my wife in her passions.”

Sam went on to say, “We have a couple of performers in the family. A couple of artists. We’ll see where we get to. We’ve got a rock star.”

Gypsy debuts Friday, June 30, on Netflix.

