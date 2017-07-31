Playwright, actor and director Sam Shepard died on Thursday, July 27, The New York Times reports. He was 73.

According to the outlet, Shepard died peacefully at his home in Kentucky after a long battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his children and sisters.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Shepard was the author of 44 plays, in addition to several books. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his stage play Buried Child. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of World War II pilot Chuck Yeager in the 1983 historical drama The Right Stuff.

The Illinois native's plays included True West, Fool for Love, Curse of the Starving Class and A Lie of the Mind, among many others. He was best known for using surrealist elements and focusing on the outskirts of American society in his shows.

Shepard made his acting debut opposite Richard Gere and Brooke Adams in the 1978 film Days of Heaven. He later starred in movies including Resurrection, Steel Magnolias, Baby Boom, Never Here and The Notebook.

Shepard is survived by his three children. He shared son Jesse, 47, with ex-wife O-Lan Jones, and daughter Hannah, 31, and son Samuel, 30, with actress Jessica Lange, whom he dated for nearly 30 years until 2009.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!