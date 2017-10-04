Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Enjoy Date Night at 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Jackson Lee/Splash News (2)

Continuing their romance! After being spotted out together multiple times in New York City this week, Sam Smith and 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn had another date night, seeing Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, October 3.

As previously reported, the new couple went to dinner at Catch restaurant on Monday, October 2. "They were low key," an eyewitness told Us. "But enjoyed a romantic evening with their friends." Following the meal, the duo headed up to the restaurant's rooftop for drinks and dancing.

Early the next day, the duo were spotted kissing during a stroll in Greenwich Village. While neither the singer nor actor has commented on the romance, they aren't hiding their affection from the world, either.

"Obviously, they haven’t publicized their relationship on their social media accounts,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “But they also aren’t afraid to show some PDA.”

Still, the relationship appears to be fairly new. The singer opened up about his romantic life last month, shortly after the September 8 release of his ballad “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and explained that he was very much on the market. "I'm still very, very single," he said during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released [my first album] In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single."

