Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle may often keep tight-lipped about their relationship, but the private couple gushed over each other in a rare moment while attending the premiere of Manhunt: Unabomber in NYC.

Worthington, who stars in the new crime series, married the model in December 2014. “I’m super proud!” Bingle, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the event on Monday, July 17. “He doesn’t really tend to take things home which is nice, but when you’re immersed in the role it’s sometimes hard to switch off but we find the balance!”

Indeed, Worthington, 40, went on to agree that he tends to leave his work on set before heading home for the day. “Oh man, my wife [is] more important to me than anything in the world so if I take home a bad day, that’s not fair on them,” he told Us.



The Australian star plays Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the Andrew Sodroski-created show, which depicts the true story of the FBI’s hunt for Ted Kaczynski, the deadliest serial bomber in history.

“You’ve got to remember that this guy was a terrorist and he killed people and their families are still suffering even to this day twenty years later because they lost loved ones or he disfigured people,” Worthington told Us. “And no matter how much we’re shedding light on how this man was caught and took down – it’s always realizing that this was true and we have to be delicate to that.”

Worthington and Bingle began dating in September 2013 and are parents of two sons.

Manhunt: Unabomber debuts on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday, August 1, at 9 p.m. ET.



