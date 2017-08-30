Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has devasted parts of Houston and Texas’ Gulf Coast.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” the 53-year-old Oscar winner, who owns a home in Austin, said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday, August 29. “We have to take care of one another.”

Bullock joins a long list of celebs who are pitching in to help those affected by catastrophic flooding caused by the most rainfall ever recorded from a tropical storm or hurricane in the lower 48 states.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian announced in an Instagram post that she and her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with their mom, Kris Jenner, are donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to help with the relief efforts.

Khloé referenced comedian Kevin Hart in her message — the Ride Along star posted a message on Instagram on Sunday, August 27, challenging his celebrity friends including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay Z and Beyoncé, to donate $25,000 to help out.

Chris Brown donated $100,000, and The Rock kicked in $25,000, adding that he and his family survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992. “We all want to step up to the plate to do everything we can to help out our brothers and sisters and families in need,” the action hero said in an Instagram video.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, as well as DJ Khaled, pledged $25,000 each.

The total on Hart’s Crowdrise fundraising page stands at more than $888,000 after just one day.

Beyoncé told the Houston Chronicle in a statement on Monday, August 28, that she is helping out her hometown, but didn’t specify a dollar amount.

Find out how you can help by visiting the websites for The Salvation Army, The Red Cross and The Greater Houston Community Foundation.

