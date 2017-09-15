Nearly 10 years after Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big finally said "I do" in Sex and the City’s first feature film, Candace Bushnell is revealing that there was a surprising force driving the couple’s romantic fate.

"My mother always hated Aidan, for some reason, so I could never really be team Aidan,” Bushnell, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly’s video correspondent Christina Garibaldi at Us Weekly’s Stylish New Yorkers party on Tuesday, September 12. "Whenever I would go home and visit my parents, my mother would say, ‘Why is Carrie with Aidan and not Mr. Big? You’ve got to get rid of Aidan.”

"My mother never felt that Aidan was the right person for Carrie,” the author added of John Corbett’s character, who had an on-and-off relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie on the series before she ultimately ended up with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big. “So I felt obligated to take her side."

While Bushnell’s mother certainly wasn’t the only influence on the show’s storyline, the television producer isn’t denying her input on the ultimate outcome. “So your mom is the reason Carrie is with Big?” Garibaldi asked, to which Bushnell replied: “Perhaps.”

While at the event at the Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel in NYC, Bushnell admitted that she has high hopes for another SATC film, however doesn’t see it coming to life. “I always wish that it would,” she told Us. "I don’t know if it will ever happen, probably not."

As for where the characters would be today, Bushnell just wants the duo to still be going strong: "Hopefully they’re still happily married!"

