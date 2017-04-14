Savannah Guthrie: ‘We Feel Lucky’ to Have Megyn Kelly at NBC

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hollywood Reporter

Welcome to the family. Today cohost Savannah Guthrie spoke out about Megyn Kelly joining NBC — and said that she can’t wait to welcome the former Fox News journalist to her network.

“She and I have a lot in common, actually,” Guthrie, 45, told The Hollywood Reporter during an anchor roundtable. “We both went to law school and then ran screaming for our lives away from the law. We both came up in D.C. But yeah, we’re excited to have her. I think she’s going to be great. We feel lucky. We feel like it was a great get.”

CBS This Morning host Gayle King, who was also participating in the roundtable, pointed out that she’s read some stories to the contrary. Guthrie replied, “Well, I appreciate that, Gayle! You need to read a better paper!” Fox News’ Bret Baier chimed in, “There’s fake news out there.”



Kelly, 46, announced in January that she was leaving Fox News to join NBC after 12 years. However, due to a non-compete clause, she won’t start her new gig until the fall. “Over a dozen years ago, I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I’ve agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.” Kelly’s departure came after a tumultuous few years at Fox. She claimed in her memoir that former CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her, and she endured a very public feud with President Donald Trump during the Republican primaries.



Sources told Us Weekly in January that Kelly will be taking over an hour of the Today show. One source said it was “always the plan” for Kelly to take over the 9 a.m. slot, while another said it will be “in either the 9 o’clock or the 10 o’clock hour.”



