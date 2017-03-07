Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac, according to a new report from The New York Post’s Page Six.

The newspaper reports that Johansson’s lawyer, Judith Poller, served the divorce papers to Dauriac’s attorney, Harold Mayerson, on Tuesday, March 7. Mayerson told Page Six that the estranged couple will be fighting over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Rose.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Mayerson said, per Page Six. “It will be an interesting process.”



VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The news comes a little over a month after Us Weekly confirmed on January 25 that the actress, 32, and the French journalist had decided to end their two-year marriage. Despite their breakup, the pair appeared to be making an effort to maintain a friendship. As previously reported, they put up a united front at the "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition reception at NYC's Simon Lee Gallery the same day their split first made headlines.



Johansson and Dauriac went public with their romance back in November 2012. They got engaged in September 2013, and secretly wed at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014.

During a recent interview with Playboy for the men’s magazine’s March/April issue — which was presumably conducted pre-split news — Johansson opened up about her thoughts on marriage and revealed she doesn’t believe it’s natural to be monogamous.

“Well, with every gain there's a loss, right? So that's a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing," the New York City native — who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 — said. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work."

