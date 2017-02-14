An interesting outlook on love. Scarlett Johansson opened up in a new interview about her thoughts on marriage and revealed that she doesn’t believe it’s natural to be in a monogamous relationship.



Speaking with Playboy for its March/April issue, the 32-year-old actress — who recently split from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, after two years of marriage — candidly discussed her opinion about staying with one partner.



“Well, with every gain there's a loss, right? So that's a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing," Johansson said in the interview, which was seemingly conducted before she and the French journalist called it quits in January. "I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work."

Jake Chessum

She added: "And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It's something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond."



The Captain America star told Playboy that she thinks marriage can change a relationship since tying the knot often involves outside interference. “Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it's the same is lying. It changes things,” she said. “I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I'll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it's different, and it always is. It is.”



Though Us Weekly confirmed on January 25 that Johansson and Dauriac — who share daughter Rose, 2 — decided to part ways, the Avengers actress had nothing but sweet things to say about her union with the former magazine editor.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"I had a really young baby at the time, so that also — our family dynamic was just different. I don't know. Whatever that is, the thing you can't fully put words to, it changed," Johansson (who welcomed Rose in September 2014 before the pair got hitched) told Playboy. "I had a baby, and also my husband was coming from another country and becoming a citizen of this country. It was a huge transition for both of us, and certainly for him — moving here, committing to the States. But I think my husband has embraced America, and New York in particular, in this really endearing way."



Despite their breakup, Johansson seems to be making an effort to maintain a friendship with Dauriac. The estranged spouses put up a united front at the "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition reception at NYC's Simon Lee Gallery the same day news broke of their split.



The couple first went public with their relationship in November 2012. They got engaged in September 2013, and secretly wed at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014. A source tells Us that the Lucy actress has hired high-profile celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who represented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during their 2011 divorce. Johansson and the Deadpool star were married for three years from 2008 to 2011.

