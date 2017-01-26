Scarlett Johansson stepped out with her estranged husband, Romain Dauriac, on Wednesday, January 25, the same day news broke of their split.

The duo put up a united front at the "An Uncanny Likeness" exhibition reception at NYC's Simon Lee Gallery. The Avengers actress, 32, wore a black blouse, high-waisted black jeans and boots, while the French journalist sported a gray jacket, black T-shirt and black trousers.



Rob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Although they posed for photos together, the Lost in Translation actress did not appear to be wearing her diamond-studded wedding band or her Art Deco–inspired engagement ring. The Tony Award winner was also spotted without her wedding ring earlier in the day when she went for a stroll in NYC.



As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Johansson and Dauriac had split after two years of marriage. “Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision,” a source told Us. “She felt like they didn’t have much in common as far as lifestyle.” However, they plan to amicably coparent their 2-year-old daughter, Rose. “She feels blessed to have a daughter,” the insider added.

Rob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The couple first went public with their relationship in November 2012. They got engaged in September 2013, and secretly wed at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014.



Rob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

According to a source, post-split, the Lucy actress has hired high-profile celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who represented her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds during their 2011 divorce. Johansson and the Deadpool star were married for three years from 2008 to 2011.



