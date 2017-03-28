Scarlett Johansson is in no rush to get back into the dating scene following her split from estranged husband Romain Dauriac. The Avengers star opened up about her love life during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show Monday, March 27.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Johansson, 32, and the French journalist were ending their two-year marriage. The pair tied the knot in October 2014 and are parents of daughter Rose, 2.

"I'm on guard because I have a young daughter," Johansson said on Monday. "That's something I'm more concerned about."

Still, Stern, 63, tried to play matchmaker by bringing up some of his A-list pals, including Orlando Bloom, John Stamos, David Spade and Louis C.K.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

"A lot of comedians I know have a dark side, though. I don't need any darkness," Johansson replied. "I think I've got a lot on my plate right now, but I'll let you know."

The Sing star — whose other exes include Jack Antonoff, Josh Hartnett and ex-husband Ryan Reynolds — does have a surprising celebrity crush, though. "[Gordon Ramsay is] the hottest guy right now in the world," she gushed. She has a thing for famed chef Anthony Bourdain, too. She cracked: "There's a running theme."

