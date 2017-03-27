International love! Scheana Marie and her new boyfriend, Robert Valletta, flaunted their relationship during a romantic vacation to Amsterdam.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 25, to share several sweet snaps from the couple’s European getaway. The first shot Marie posted was a photo of her man — the 35-year-old brother of actress-model Amber Valletta — wrapping his arms around her during a park outing.

😁🍃🇳🇱 @robsvalletta A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Next, the “Shake That” songstress uploaded a photo of the two enjoying a dinner date at The Harbour Club. “Saturday night in the Dam!” she captioned a pic of the two nestled together in a booth.

Saturday night in the Dam! A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Marie and Robert’s trip comes just days after the pair made their relationship Instagram official — nearly five months after the Bravo personality called it quits with ex-husband Mike Shay.

Marie shared a selfie with her new beau from the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Power Rangers on Wednesday, March 22. “💙 @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime,” she captioned the ‘gram.

As previously reported, Marie and Robert first started seeing each other in February. When Us Weekly caught up with the SUR waitress at the iHeartRadio Awards in L.A. on March 5, she couldn’t help but gush over the hunky actor.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago — he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” Marie — who split from Shay in November 2016 after more than two years of marriage — explained to Us. “Timing didn’t work out, but we're giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

