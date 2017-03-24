Miss movin’ on! Scheana Marie has made her relationship with her boyfriend, Robert Valletta, Instagram official nearly five months after she called it quits with ex-husband Mike Shay.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a sweet selfie with her man — the 35-year-old brother of model-actress Amber Valletta — on Wednesday, March 22, when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Power Rangers. “💙 @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime,” she captioned the pic.

💙 @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The new couple’s outing was a double date night, as they hit the red carpet with Scheana’s pals and Pump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. For his part, Robert shared a photo of the foursome, writing, “It's morphin time. I can't wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I'm just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie”

It's morphin time. I can't wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I'm just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

As previously reported, Scheana and Robert first started seeing each other in February. Weeks later, at the iHeartRadio Awards in L.A. on March 5, the “Shake That” songstress gushed to Us Weekly about their budding romance.



“He’s just an amazing person,” she told Us. “Hopefully [Vanderpump Rules] get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that.”

According to Scheana, she and Robert go way back. However, they never realized they had chemistry until she decided to split from Shay in November 2016 after more than two years of marriage.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago — he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she explained to Us. “Timing didn’t work out, but we're giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!