By his — and her — side! Scheana Marie supported her boyfriend, Robert Valletta, at the premiere of his new show, This Is LA, on Wednesday, May 3, just days after finalizing her divorce from Mike Shay.

The Vanderpump Rules star looked svelte in a two-piece navy bejeweled ensemble while her beau opted for a clean navy suit and white dress shirt. The bash, which celebrated Valletta’s new CBS series, was held at Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

As previously reported, Marie has been dating Valletta for months. Their romance comes on the heels of her split from Shay, whom she filed for divorce from after two years of marriage in November 2016.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Just last weekend the exes finalized their divorce. The Bravo star was ordered to pay Shay $50,000 to balance out their assets.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

