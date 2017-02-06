Less gum, please. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared his reaction to Melissa McCarthy's Saturday Night Live impression of him during an interview with Extra on Sunday, February 5.



Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Ghostbusters actress, 46, made a surprise appearance during the Saturday, February, episode of the NBC late-night sketch comedy show to mock the White House official's recent press briefings. She kicked off the sketch by joking, "I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. When I say rocky start, I mean it in the sense of Rocky, the movie, because I came out here to punch you in the face. And also I don't talk so good."



Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Speaking with Extra at the Super Bowl in Houston, Spicer, 45, revealed that he saw the skit while leaving church on Sunday morning. "My texts had been lighting up, so I finally figured [it] out," he said. "I thought there was either a national emergency or something really funny happened, and it turns out it was that clip from Saturday Night Live."



The political strategist said he thought McCarthy went overboard in making fun of his love for chewing gum. "I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing," he said. "She put way too many pieces in there."

As for Spicer's thoughts on Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Donald Trump? "He's gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate," Spicer told Extra. "Saturday Night Live used to be really funny. I think there's a streak of meanness now that they've kind of crossed over into."



Trump, 70, has repeatedly tweeted his criticism of the 30 Rock actor's performance, which started during the 2016 presidential campaign opposite Kate McKinnon's impression of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Tell Us: Did you love or hate McCarthy's Spicer impression?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!