Girl code still intact! The Weeknd's new romance with Selena Gomez shouldn't affect her relationship with Bella Hadid because the girls were never "good friends" to begin with, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," a source tells Us, referring to Bella's older sister and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid. "She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them."

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As previously reported, Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were photographed making out in Santa Monica on Tuesday, January 10, two months after the "Starboy" singer and Bella, 20, called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. Gomez and Bella have rarely crossed paths through the years, but Gomez and Gigi, 21, are both members of Taylor Swift's exclusive girl squad.

"Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex," a second insider tells Us.



A third source adds, "Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn't like being a part of the whole squad thing."

Days after the singers were spotted kissing, Bella appeared to respond with a fiery Instagram photo of herself giving the middle finger. She didn't caption the post on Saturday, January 14, but several fans picked up on the message. "You tell 'em girl, stay strong," one user wrote. The Victoria's Secret Angel also unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, causing further speculation of a feud between the brunette beauties.

