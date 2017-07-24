BACKGRID

Bon anniversaire, Selena Gomez! The “Bad Liar” singer turned 25 on July 22, and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, flew back from his headlining Lollapalooza Paris performance to be by her side in Los Angeles.



Gomez shared photos on her Instagram of a low-key celebration at home featuring cake, balloons and friends. “My people,” she captioned a shot of herself blowing out candles on Sunday, July 23.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo,” she wrote on another shot.

Her musician boyfriend, born Abel Tesfaye, 27, documented his journey home to see the birthday girl, sharing a video on Snapchat of a car on a highway and writing: "On my way to you," complete with a crown emoji as his hit “I Feel It Coming” played.



“Abel’s on his way home,” the birthday girl revealed from her celebration when she was live on Instagram as her friends giggled.

The happy couple stepped out on Sunday, July 23, for more celebrating and were spotted leaving Soho House in West Hollywood together.

Gomez and the “Starboy” singer began dating in late January, and went public on Instagram at Coachella in April.



