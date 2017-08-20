She can’t keep her hands to herself. Selena Gomez seemed to be trying to distract The Weeknd from playing a video game as she snuggled into him in a cute pic he posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 19.

In the photo, which he captioned “Home,” the 25-year-old former Disney Channel star is wearing a black sweatshirt as she rests in his arms. But the “I Feel It Coming” crooner, 27, isn’t giving her 100 percent of his attention; instead, he’s clutching what looks like an Xbox controller and is looking away, presumably at a big-screen TV as his girlfriend smiles.

The Weeknd/Instagram

The pair appear to be comfortable spending low-key date nights together — on August 11 they caught a comedy show at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

The “Fetish” singer and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) have also been comfortable packing on the PDA since they started dating in January.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC in May, where they were spotted sweetly kissing and standing with their arms entwined. And they subsequently took their love international when Gomez joined The Weeknd during his Starboy World Tour in Europe.

“I love being supportive,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told SiriusXM’s Nicole Ryan in June of spending time backstage at the Grammy winner’s shows. “I love just being there and having someone’s back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

