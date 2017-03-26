Time for a little R&R! Selena Gomez flew to Colombia on Friday, March 24, to spend time with her boyfriend The Weeknd during a small break in his South America tour.



Photos show Gomez, 24, clad in a black coat, black slacks and chic black booties as she made her way through the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá. One day later, she and The Weeknd, 27, traveled together to Sao Pãulo, Brazil, to kick off their relaxing weekend together.

Noam Galai/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair both kept their hands over their faces as they were guided through the airport by their security teams (the “Starboy” singer kept his grey baseball cap pulled down low over his eyes.)

On Thursday, The Weeknd (nee Abel Tesfaye) performed at Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic Festival and will next perform in Brazil on Sunday, March 26.

The couple, who were first spotted making out back in January, have been globe-trotting since news broke about their relationship. Just last week, the pair enjoyed a date to Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto.

And though the duo have yet to speak out about their relationship, the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer hasn’t been shy about sharing images of his new lady love to his fans via social media. At the aquarium, he shared videos and photos of Gomez staring up at jellyfish swimming in a larger-than-life tank.

The musical duo have also spent time abroad in Florence, Paris and Amsterdam.

“They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together,” a source previously told Us of how the unlikely couple kicked off their relationship. “Their chemistry was off the charts and she’s really into him.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!