Selena Gomez wasn’t willing to spend another weekend without her new love. “The Heart Wants What it Wants” singer, 24, landed in Amsterdam Friday, February 24 — hours before boyfriend The Weeknd was slated to perform in the Netherlands’ capital.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“She flew there to meet up with him,” a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She will be at his show in Amsterdam.”

The “Party Monster” singer, 27, kicked off his 46-date Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour in Stockholm February 17, and a Gomez insider says she intends to catch multiple performances before he wraps this summer.

“She plans on showing up here and there on his tour,” says the insider of the star, busy recording new music and executive-producing the Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why. “She has a ton going on so she can’t drop everything, but she will show up on off-days.”

Just a month into their romance, Gomez and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) have done quite a bit of traveling together. Weeks after they were first spotted enjoying dinner at Santa Monica eatery Giorgio Baldi January 10, the pair traveled to Florence, Italy.

In the Tuscan capital, Justin Bieber’s ex and The Weeknd, who split from model Bella Hadid in November, made out over dinner, enjoyed a walk on the medieval stone bridge Ponte Vecchio and held hands while touring the Accademia Gallery. (Michelangelo’s famed David sculpture is housed in the art museum.)

The pair initially clicked while working on a song together, explains a Gomez source. “Their chemistry was off the charts,” says the source. “She’s really into him.”

