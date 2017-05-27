Swoon alert! Selena Gomez opened up about her romance with The Weeknd during a radio interview on Thursday, May 25.

"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl," the singer, 24, told Miami's Power 96.5 FM. "I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?"

While she didn't name her boyfriend directly, Gomez gushed to the radio host, "I'm taken!"



The Disney alum also hinted at her relationship with the "Starboy" singer, 27, while revealing the last lie that she told, in honor of her new single, "Bad Liar."



"I was planning a trip and I was saying, like, 'I'm going to leave,' but I was trying to get somebody really cute to tell me to stay," she recalled.

Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) went public with their romance in January, just two months after he and supermodel Bella Hadid called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!