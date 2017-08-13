Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had a fun night out on Friday, August 11, when they caught a comedy show together at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.

The famous club shared a photo of the two lovebirds on Instagram with a caption that read, “Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.” The photo showed the pair sitting side by side, and sharing a laugh in the upper mezzanine.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Comedian Tacarra Williams performed on Friday night and shared a video of herself hanging out with “The Hearts Wants What It Wants” singer. “Hey @selenagomez ... performed standup comedy in front of this beauty. she said I was hilarious. #winning #imcuteorwhatever #sheisadorable,” Williams captioned a video of them smiling and Gomez, 25, waving at the camera.

Hey @selenagomez ... performed standup comedy in front of this beauty. she said I was hilarious. #winning #imcuteorwhatever #sheisadorable A post shared by Tacarra Unlimited (@tacarraunlimited) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

"Selena and The Weeknd saw the late night show together Friday night at the Laugh Factory. They were very, very sweet together. They were really nice and definitely seemed to have a great time," a source told E! News.

The couple has not been shy about their love since they started dating in January and have made several public appearances together — most notably their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC and during their trip to Europe, where Gomez supported him during The Starboy World Tour. The actress and singer hasn’t held back about her love for Abel Tesfaye, 27, either and in an interview with Miami's Power 96.5 FM in May, she said she gives her all in her relationships.

"I'm the kind of girl that loves tremendously big," she said. "I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It's just how I operate. With that comes a lot, ya know? Clearly you understand."

