Young and in love. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made a rare red carpet appearance together and shared a kiss at a Harper’s Bazaar event celebrating ICONS by Carine Roitfeld at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 8.

The “Fetish“ singer wore a pretty pink turtleneck dress by Valentino with half of her brown hair pulled back and teased into a mini beehive. She accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a green Prada clutch.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, looked dapper in a black velvet suit jacket that had bedazzled lapels with a black bow tie. The pair smiled and engaged in some PDA while posing on the carpet before heading into the New York Fashion Week event where The Weeknd was honored and also performed.

After the party was over, the couple topped off their night with a midnight showing of IT at the Cinema Cinépolis. A source exclusively tells Us, "Selena did a quick change into all black and headed to the movie. They left the theatre at almost 3 a.m."

The lovebirds have been enjoying the Big Apple while the songstress, 25, prepares to film a Woody Allen flick. On September 2, they were spotted on a dinner date at Carbone, where an eyewitness told Us, “They looked very much in love and very affectionate.”

The adorable duo aren’t shy about sharing their love, posting photos of each other on their social media accounts, including a sweet shot of the 13 Reasons Why executive producer with her arms wrapped around her boyfriend as he played video games. Gomez also joined The Weeknd, 27, during his Starboy world tour in Europe.

"They're rock solid and very happy together," another source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The couple began dating in January and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2017.

