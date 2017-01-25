It’s Instagram official! Well, kind of. Selena Gomez and her new (still very surprising) boyfriend, The Weeknd, are now following each other on Instagram. Gomez’s cousin and close family friend Priscilla DeLeon is also following the Grammy winner, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.



Their follow backs come after Gomez, 24, and the “Starboy” singer, 26, shocked fans after they went public with their romance, making out outside of Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi after they grabbed dinner together on Tuesday, January 10.



“They came out and they were so happy,” a source told Us of the pair, who dined in the restaurant’s private back room, at the time. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”



Their relationship comes on the heels of The Weeknd’s November 2016 split from model Bella Hadid, who runs in the same squad as Gomez’s pal Taylor Swift. (Gomez, as fans are well aware, previously dated Justin Bieber.)

An insider previously told Us that the Grammy winner and budding supermodel split due to their schedules, and while their breakup was amicable, a second source has since revealed to Us that Hadid is “pissed” about the new pair, who are also reportedly working on new music together.



“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” the Hadid pal told Us. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

