Can’t keep her hands to herself! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd packed on the PDA while taking a stroll in Toronto on Thursday, March 16.

Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews

The “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer, 24, opted for a gray coat and black sweater while getting kisses from her boyfriend, 27, as they walked around his hometown.

The Weeknd, who was taking a break from his massive world tour, is from Canada and took Gomez out for a bite to eat at The Thompson. The pair also took in a viewing of Get Out.

Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews

The couple shocked fans with their romance when they went public with their relationship when they were photographed kissing after dining at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi in January. Since then, they’ve even jetted off to Europe.

“They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together,” a source close to Gomez told Us of how their relationship began. “Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him.”

As previously reported, their relationship came on the heels of The Weeknd’s split from model Bella Hadid.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!