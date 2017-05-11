Girls' getaway! Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alexis Ohanian with a fun-filled bridal shower at Miami’s 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, a rep for the hotel tells Us Weekly.

The pregnant tennis superstar, 35, spent the weekend with 20 of her closest friends, including her mom, Oracene Price, and her sisters Venus Williams, Lyn Price and Isha Price. They got the bridal shower underway with a group breakfast on Saturday, May 6, complete with an omelette bar, green juices and gluten-free breads, a source tells Us.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

They later attended a yoga and meditation class by the resort’s rooftop pool before getting pampered with foot massages in a poolside cabana, the resort rep tells Us. After a relaxing morning, Serena and her friends spent the afternoon cruising around Miami on a private yacht and swimming in the ocean.

When they returned to the hotel, the athlete’s pals had covered Serena’s suite with bridal-themed decorations. The source adds that there was even a custom-made piñata of the 23-time Grand Slam champ in a Nike tennis dress with the Reddit cofounder. At the end of the Saturday night party, Serena’s friends gave her stuffed animals as a gift, the rep says.

Mike Pont/WireImage

Serena didn’t use her bridal shower as an excuse to skip her training regimen, though. According to the insider, the world-renowned tennis player worked out at the hotel gym both days of the trip, and opted for vegan eats at PLNTHOUSE restaurant during her stay.

As previously reported, Williams got engaged to Ohanian during a romantic vacation to Rome last December after more than a year of dating. In April, she accidentally revealed on Snapchat that she’s pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!