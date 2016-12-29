Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Shorty AwNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for Shorty Awardsards

It’s a match! Serena Williams is engaged to her boyfriend, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. The tennis pro and tech guru announced the happy news on Reddit and Facebook on Thursday, December 29.

In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” Williams shared their romantic proposal story on Reddit. “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own "charming" / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes," she shared.



Ohanian responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in October 2015 that Williams was dating the Reddit cofounder. “They met at a lunch,” a source told Us at the time.



According to the insider, Ohanian was quick to pick up Williams’ sport. An eyewitness observed them working out at the Los Angeles School of Gymnastics last year and told Us, “He called her babe and they held hands.” The onlooker also said that Ohanian declared “he’d never been into tennis until they started dating!”



Ohanian announced their engagement on his own Facebook account on Thursday, posting a cartoon photo of him proposing to Williams with a giant diamond.

Congrats to the happy couple!



