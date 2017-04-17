Serena Williams Shares Cute Snap With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Courtesy of Serena Williams/Instagram

He literally swept her off her feet! Serena Williams shared an adorable photo of herself and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, on Monday, April 17.

The tennis champ, 35, posted a pic of the Reddit cofounder, 33, holding her in his arms on the beach. In the sweet snapshot, Williams rocks a white top, jean shorts and a long gray coat with white wedge sneakers. “My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry,” she jokingly captioned the Instagram photo.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner announced her engagement on Reddit, of course, back in December. In a thread titled “I Said Yes,” the athlete shared a poem that detailed Ohanian’s proposal. He surprised her with a getaway to Rome, where they had their first date. The internet entrepreneur replied to the poem, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Williams revealed during a press conference at the Australian Open in January that she hadn’t started thinking about wedding plans yet. “It feels good,” she said of her engagement. She continued to gush about her groom-to-be, saying, “He’s incredibly — a really nice person. I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the low-key couple were dating in October 2015. According to a source, they were introduced at a lunch.



