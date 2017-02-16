Congrats! Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi confirmed that she and her fiancé, Shalom, tied the knot. The reality star posted a video of the couple saying "I do" in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15.



Gharachedaghi previously shared the clip on Valentine's Day before deleting it soon after. "Over the years I've learned that I don't need to share every aspect of my life with Instagram. It's hard enough dealing with all of the mean things people say to me just from watching my show. So I took the video down," she explained when she reposted it on Wednesday. "But then I realized, that this moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world. It was just the two of us and the good grace of God, which was good enough for us."

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage.com

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony decorated with white candles and flowers. The bride wore a white long-sleeve top and ripped jeans instead of a traditional gown and veil.

"Yes, we still plan on having a reception at some point so we can share our love with family and friends," Gharachedaghi wrote on Wednesday. "He's Jewish, I'm Muslim. Let this be a lesson to many closed minded people, that love has no religion, it has no race, it has no limitations. Love always conquers!"

Gharachedaghi and Shalom got engaged on December 18 when he popped the question with a billboard in NYC.

"In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS!" Gharachedaghi captioned an Instagram photo of her diamond ring. "So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310."

