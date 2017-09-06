After a run-in with the law last year, Shaliene Woodley is now opening up about her brief experience behind bars.

The Big Little Lies star, 25, was arrested while protesting against the Dakota Access pipeline at the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota in October 2016. Woodley, an outspoken advocate for Native American rights, remembered seeing two U.S. military tanks at the protest sight before her arrest.

“This is some Divergent shit,” she recalled during an interview with Marie Claire U.K. published on Friday, September 1, a nod to the dystopian trilogy she starred in. “The only time in my life that I saw a tank like that was on set in Atlanta.”

Shortly after, authorities arrested The Fault in Our Stars actress for criminal trespassing and rioting. Approximately 40,000 fans watched the incident unfold via a Facebook Live post Woodley’s mother recorded as her daughter’s hands were zip-tied behind her back and she was hauled off to Morton County jail.

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over,” the Secret Life of An American Teenager alum revealed. “They were looking for drugs in my ass. When you’re in a jail cell and then shut that door. you realize no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

On a lighter note, the HBO star recently joked about wanting a mugshot do-over. “I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was,” she told Stephen Colbert in February. “I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person [taking the photo] like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’”

