Shannon Beador: ‘I Don’t Blame Vicki Gunvalson’ for My Weight Issues

Setting the record straight. Shannon Beador revealed that she does not hold her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson responsible for her weight gain.

Throughout season 12 of the Bravo series, Beador, 53, has said that she places partial blame for her 40-pound weight gain on Gunvalson, 55, who alleged that Beador’s husband, David, “beat the s--t" out of her during their marriage, which Beador denies. However, the TV personality doesn’t solely hold her costar liable.

“I don’t blame Vicki. What I meant in that was the allegation that she made … I had no idea how it was going to play on the show, whether it was going to affect my family, hurt David’s business, whether people would believe her,” Beador clarified to Andy Cohen while appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 30. “All that stress for five months, until I saw that episode, I was a mess about it. So I ate and drank way more just to mask it all I was a mess.”

Beador, who is now down 15 pounds, also told Cohen that she has cut alcohol out of her diet. “I’m doing what I can to lose the weight,” she said.

The reality star confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that she no longer blames anyone but herself for her weight. “I just went off the wagon a little,” she told Us. “I’m the one that put the stuff in my mouth.”

Gunvalson has since publicly apologized to the mom of three for causing her any unnecessary stress. “I’m sorry. You know, I’m really sorry that [she] feels that way and I don’t want to cause her any stress. If I’m responsible for it. I’m really, really sorry,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I don’t want anything bad for Shannon and David. I actually want them to have a happy. healthy marriage. I told her that from the very beginning when she confided in me on their situation.” (David’s 2015 affair was revealed on season 10).

