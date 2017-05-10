Shark Tank's Daymond John Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Daymond John revealed during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 10, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year and has since undergone treatment.

"I had an extensive physical and they discovered there was a nodule on my thyroid," the Shark Tank star, 48, told Robin Roberts. "They removed it and it was stage II cancer on my thyroid."



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Through it all, John has kept a positive outlook and tried to keep up with all of his scheduled appearances. "I didn't skip a beat," he said. "I understood that I had a challenge and if I would attack it now, then I wouldn't have let it attack me and I had that removed. I didn't miss anything. I was out partying and dancing two days later, not that I should've."

The CEO of FUBU told viewers that he's thankful his doctor found the cancer in its early stages. "I wanted to share this information with people because what would I have went through if I decided to just stick my head in the sand and go, 'You know what? I'm not going to check into stuff.' I would've really had some big, big problems."

These days, John is feeling "absolutely great," he said. "I have to monitor it for the rest of my life. I have another half of my thyroid still in. In the event it comes back, I will have to fight it."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!