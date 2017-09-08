‘Bachelor’ Alum Sharleen Joynt Marries Andy Levine: Details

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

They finally said I Do! Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt married Andy Levine on Friday, September 8, in a small ceremony in NYC’s Battery Park City neighborhood.

As previously reported, the couple got engaged in February 2015 and scheduled a wedding for 18 months later, but ultimately had to postpone the ceremony when Joynt received an exciting career opportunity. "We were supposed to get married last October, but I got a singing contract I couldn’t turn down and we switched it,” Joynt tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Pushed it back by a year.”

Joynt tells Us that following the 30-minute outdoor ceremony and subsequent cocktail hour, the couple will share their first dance to Frankie Valli’s “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” in front of their 100 guests. The Bachelor season 18 contestant explains of her smaller guest list: "I could not be more happy because we wanted 100 [guests], we’re always told 20 percent won’t be able to come, so we overshot it. It’s magic that it came out right at 100.”

Among their one hundred closest friends and family members attending the wedding — which was planned by Erganic Design and produced by Be Inspired PR — are a select few Bachelor Nation stars. "Obviously Andi Dorfman, Kelly Travis, the dog lover from our season, those are the two from my season,” Joynt tells Us. “Nick [Viall] of course, Chris Soules, who has become a dear, dear friend, we met him through Nick, and Becca Tilley and Caila Quinn. Seven Bachelor people. I didn’t want it to be a Bachelor wedding, just the friends I actually hang out with.”

As for the colors and décor for the affair, Joynt says that she wanted to stray from a typical wedding vibe. "I knew I wanted something modern, that I would never get sick of, it was a hard combination to find,” she tells Us. "I knew I wanted something moody, I know that sounds weird. But I didn’t want pink, white and blush, so the colors are black and white and we’re using dark elements, dark flowers, black candles on the tables.”

Joynt added: "I wanted a moody chic vibe that’s also classic. not classically bridal, but classic.”

The bride went to great lengths to wear her dream wedding dress, a gown by Australian designer Martina Liana. "I literally was Googling backless wedding dresses and found her. It was so hard for me to find something backlesss that wasn’t slinky. I wanted drama but simplicity at the same time,” Joynt explains. "The silhouette is dramatic, but the material is simple. The only place that carried it was in Pennsylvania, so I took the Greyhound and then tried it on there! I’m not kidding. I made the day trip by myself, but then it wasn’t going to be ready in time, so I found it on preownedweddingdresses.com and it was never worn with tags. I bought it from some other girl!”

Joynt also bought her four bridesmaids their Theia dresses from Vow to Be Chic. "They’re amazing, they’re rose gold sequined stunning dresses. I’m obsessed with them!” Joynt said. "They’re all the same sequin and fabric, each one is a different silhouette. I want them to wear these dresses again. They’re all show stopper dresses, they’re fabulous. One girl has long sleeves with an open back, one is strapless." As for their jewelry, Joynt and her bridesmaids all wore earrings from Kendra Scott.

After such a struggle, the reality personality won’t be doing a dress change throughout the evening. "I’m keeping it on all night!” she told Us. "I worked my ass of to get it, I’m wearing it all night.”

