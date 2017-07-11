Newly released footage shows Shia LaBeouf shouting profanities at police offers while being arrested on Saturday, July 8.

In a clip obtained by ABC affiliate WJCL, LaBeouf is seen with handcuffs in the lobby of his hotel. “I have rights, I’m an American,” he yells. “You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel. For doing what, sir?” LaBeouf then demands that the officers remove the cuffs from his arms. “I’m a f—king American,” he says while sitting in the back of a police car. “I pay my taxes."

As previously reported, the actor, 31, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. He has been in the Savannah area filming his forthcoming film The Peanut Butter Falcon alongside Dakota Johnson.



LaBeouf was taken into custody at approximately 4 a.m. and booked on an obstruction charge. According to a press release, the incident began after LaBeouf became disorderly and used vulgar language in front of a group of nearby women and children and then refused to leave the area. When the officer attempted to arrest the Daytime Emmy winner, he ran to a nearby hotel where he was arrested soon after.

The Associated Press reported that the actor was released from jail later that day after posting a $7,000 bond.

The American Honey actor was arrested on similar charges in June 2014 after he disrupted a performance of the Broadway revival of Cabaret in NYC. The musical’s emcee at the time, Alan Cumming, recalled the incident during an October 2014 interview with Conan O’Brien. “He was really messed up and obviously, he did that and apologized,” Cumming said at the time. "He was just wasted, and he was wasted from the second he walked into the [theater]. There was an atmosphere because somebody seemed to be a crazy person."

