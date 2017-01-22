Watch SNL say goodbye to Barack Obama by singing "To Sir, With Love." pic.twitter.com/YLd544fKpU — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) January 22, 2017

Not a goodbye, but a see you soon. The cast of Saturday Night Live bid farewell to former President Barack Obama on Saturday, January 21, with a sweet rendition of “To Sir, With Love,” at the close of the show.



Cecily Strong kicked off the musical number by standing before a giant black-and-white portrait of Obama, 55, and launching into the song, which was the theme to the 1967 movie of the same name, starring Sidney Poitier. In the film, Poitier plays an inner city school teacher, and the song is sung by a group of students serenading him at the end of the film.



Cast member Sasheer Zamata later joined Strong onstage about halfway through the song to help her carry the tune. After they finished the song, Strong offered up a final gift for the 44th president. “We got you a mug. It says, ‘World’s Best President,’” she said.



Added Zamata, “Thank you. Don’t go.” During Saturday’s show, host Aziz Ansari addressed President Trump’s new gig at the White House in a potent monologue about fear and how best to combat it in difficult times.



“Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated,” he kicked off his monologue. “Today, an entire gender protested against him.” But in spite of the anger and fear that Trump’s inauguration has sparked throughout the country, Ansari reminded the audience, it’s “pretty cool to know though that he’s probably at home right now watching a brown guy making fun of him.”



The 33-year-old comedian also made reference to what he called the “lowercase kkk” and drew a comparison between Trump and oft-vilified R&B singer Chris Brown. “Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics,” he said. “Make America Great Again is his ‘These Hoes Ain’t Loyal.’”

Ansari’s closing note, however, urged Americans to stay strong and have hope through trying days. “Change doesn’t come from presidents,” he said. “Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if Day One is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I’ve ever seen."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



