Solange Knowles Goes Topless: See the Photo!

Solange Knowles isn’t shy on social media! The 31-year-old singer shared a sexy topless selfie in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 9.

The photo had no caption, but she covered up her bare chest with her arms as she posed in a pair of pants and shoes.

Fans of Solange shouldn’t be that surprised, as the songwriter and mom went completely nude except for gold body paint in her October 2016 “Cranes In the Sky” music video, which was codirected by her husband, Alan Ferguson.



Of course, her older sister, Beyonce, made headlines for stripping down herself earlier this year when she announced she was pregnant with twins with a sexy series of photos in February 2017. The “Love on Top” singer, 35, struck a similar topless pose, using her hand and flowing hair to cover her chest as she cradled her bump. “I have three hearts,” the Grammy winner captioned the shot.



In his latest album 4:44, Jay-Z references the elevator scuffle in May 2014 between himself, Bey’s sister and his wife in “Kill Jay Z”, rapping: ”You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong.” In a statement released at the time, Jay-Z, Solange and Beyoncé called the fight an "unfortunate incident," and that they had "moved forward as a united family."



Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, and already have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, together. Solange has a 13-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith, from her previous marriage to Daniel Smith.



