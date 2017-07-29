‘Sonny With a Chance’ Star Brandon Mychal Smith Arrested for DUI

Sonny With a Chance star Brandon Mychal Smith was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23, police confirmed to Us Weekly.

The former Disney Channel star, 28, was stopped in Burbank, California, for a traffic violation at about 7:10 a.m. on July 23, the Burbank Police Department’s public information officer told Us.

“This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests,” the PIO continued. “At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”

The You’re the Worst star was arrested and charged with DUI and remained in custody for several hours before being released. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 17.

TMZ reports that Smith was driving his Rolls-Royce in Burbank when he overshot the crosswalk at a red light. He apparently reversed back but police saw what he was doing and pulled him over. The Dirty Grandpa star’s blood alcohol concentration was reportedly at twice the legal limit.

Smith, who started his acting career at the age of 8 and played Nico Harris alongside Demi Lovato in Sonny With a Chance was tipped to replace Nick Cannon as the host of America’s Got Talent earlier this year (the coveted role ended up going to Tyra Banks).



He has not released a statement regarding the arrest.

