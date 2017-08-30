Spencer Pratt would very much like to be included in this narrative. The reality TV star and his pregnant wife, Heidi Montag, have made a hilarious spoof of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and it’s kinda awesome.

As fans of the Hills alum who follow him on Snapchat know, the dad-to-be is addicted to espresso, and the video, which he posted on YouTube on Sunday, August 27, kicks off with Pratt, 34, shirtless while sipping from a coffee cup before we see him on a motorbike and holding a hummingbird feeder.

Then we are treated to some of the former MTV star’s quirky dance moves as he lip syncs the words to Swift’s latest smash hit. (Note Pratt’s beloved crystals in the background of some of the shots.)

Famous/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

Considering Swift only released the first single off her upcoming sixth studio album on Friday, August 25, he’s learned the lyrics pretty quickly.

About halfway into the video we get to see Montag, who is 8 months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy. The soon-to-be mama is spotted by an open fridge about to, in Swift’s words, throw “a feast.”

The pair then dance together while Montag, 30, rubs her baby bump, and Pratt is shown singing while crouching down next to four tiny dogs.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Swift, 27, debuted her satirical video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The record-breaking video, which has clocked up more than 65 million views on YouTube, contains more than a dozen hidden messages with references to her exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston as well as her feuds with Katy Perry, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!