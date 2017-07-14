Caught in his web! Spider-Man: Homecoming costars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating, Us Weekly confirms.

Holland, 21, and Zendaya, 20, play Peter Parker and Michelle, respectively, in the action sci-fi, which is currently in theaters.

The couple are playing coy about their romance, however. The two took to social media shortly after the news broke and joked about their relationship.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???" Zendaya tweeted on Thursday, July 13. Holland replied: "@Zendaya Does the press tour count."

Nevertheless, the pair have appeared to get close since filming. They've been all smiles on the red carpet and have posted photos of each other on their personal accounts.

"Very...very intimidating," Zendaya captioned an Instagram pic of Holland and fellow Spider-Man costars on July 6. Late last month, Holland noted in his own cast shot: "I LOVE THEM."

