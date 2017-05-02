Looking for a new drink to replace the now-defunct Unicorn Frappuccino? Starbucks quietly released its brand new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino on Tuesday, May 2, and brought back the fan favorite S'mores Frappuccino.

"We started by thinking of the heydays of summer," Jennica Robinson, a member of Starbucks' beverage development team, said in a statement. "We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze."

Starbucks

The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino blends extra-dark cocoa with coffee, milk, ice and cooling mint sugar crystals, and is cut in the middle with a layer of whipped cream. The blended beverage is topped with more whipped cream and a dusting of dark cocoa powder.



"Mint is instantly cooling," Starbucks beverage development manager Ryan Coombes said in a statement. "It contrasts with the dark cocoa and whipped cream for a balanced, refreshing beverage."

The chocolatey drink is the polar opposite of the bright, color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino, which was released for a limited time last month and quickly became a viral sensation. "People are gravitating toward vibrant colors. Jet black is filling the void in unexpected places," Coombes said of the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

The returning S'mores Frappuccino, meanwhile, blends milk chocolate, coffee, milk and ice. The bottom of the cup is filled with marshmallow-infused whipped cream and a ribbon of milk-chocolate fudge, and the drink is topped with marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.

