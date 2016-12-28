Steve Martin deleted his tweet in memory of Carrie Fisher after some followers criticized his comments as sexist.

On Tuesday, December 27, the funnyman tweeted and then deleted: ”When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."



Immediately, some followers turned against Martin, calling him "a jerk" for commenting on the actress and writer's appearance instead of her accomplishments.



“I think she apprised to be something higher than just being pretty,” one person on Twitter wrote. “How do you want to be remembered?”

“Seriously @SteveMartinToGo quit being such a jerk for thinking Carrie Fisher was beautiful and saying so on the occasion of her death…” another follower added.

Others, however, stood up for the comedian, who had intended to pay tribute to the late Star Wars icon.



“Am I missing something? What is the squawk about? Sounded lovely to me,” one Martin fan shared on Twitter, while another added: “If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage. Now, seek help.”

As previously reported, Fisher died at the age of 60 Tuesday, December 27, after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a plane from London to LAX last Friday.

Martin's tweet came as other Hollywood A-listers, including her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, praised Fisher for her impressive career and famously witty sense of humor.



