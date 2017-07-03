YouTube star Stevie Ryan died on Saturday, July 1, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging. She was 33.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

The actress became a YouTube sensation in 2006 with her popular video series titled Little Loca. She later began doing celebrity parodies on the video-sharing website before starring in her own sketch comedy series, Stevie TV. On the VH1 show, which aired for two seasons from March 2012 to July 2013, Ryan impersonated stars including Justin Bieber, Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga.



"I remember waking up and one Little Loca video had, like, 900 hits, and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. There's people watching this?'" Ryan recalled in a March 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it just kept going and then I did this Paris Hilton thing and then it literally was just growing and growing. And I just became so obsessed with all of it."



In recent years, the online personality cohosted Brody Jenner's E! series Sex With Brody, as well as the podcast Mentally Ch(ill), in which she often opened up about battling depression. She also infamously feuded with several Teen Mom cast members on Twitter. Jenelle Evans paid tribute to Ryan on Monday, July 3, tweeting, "I know we pretty much hated each other but I'm sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan."



Just two days before Ryan's death, she revealed on Mentally Ch(ill) that her grandfather had died. "I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression," she told listeners.



If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.



